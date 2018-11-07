Anas Baba stared at the Samsung tablet on his desk. A patient covered in red hijab sat across him and watched him in silence.

Hunching forward, his fingers slid along the intense blue glow on the screen, touching and swiping as he entered the patient’s demographics, complaint, and the symptoms she was experiencing.

Until September last year, Baba, a community health extension worker in northern Kano state, used only paper-based registers to capture these details, tedious work that stretches until midnight and sometimes took weeks, he says.

His flaky, yellowed health facility is surrounded by wind-blown millet stalks in Sumaila local government area, nestled some 80 kilometres away from the northern Nigerian city of Kano.

The standard method of hand-written data collection is cumbersome and susceptible to loss and damage. By extension, there is a complex web of recording, transferring, verifying and validating data and health information between local and state officials.

“I can now take patient data and offer them better treatment options,” says the 35-year-old health worker, referring to the CliniPAK, a solar-powered mobile health record system with servers that enables health workers to capture and upload data using tablets.

This tablet-based solution was brought to rural health facilities like Baba’s by Instrat Global Health Solutions (also known as Instrat GHS), a company founded in 2010 by Okey Okuzu, a Nigerian who was the former director of strategy and innovation at Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis.

What are the challenges?

Long waiting time, laborious data management systems primarily based on paper, poor infrastructure, shortage of personnel, and a lack of political will have made hindered the effectiveness of the primary healthcare system in Nigeria.

The fallout from the inefficiency is troubling, particularly for women and children: Nigeria has a maternal mortality rate of 814 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to the UK and the US’s respective rates of nine and 14 per 100,000.

A 2017 UNICEF report shows that Nigeria has about nine percent of the global burden of newborn deaths, meaning the country has the third-highest infant mortality rate in the world.

With adequate planning, investment and reliable data, some of these deaths can be prevented, but Nigeria’s health information system—largely reliant on paper-based systems to organise, store and integrate patient records and health information—remains one of the major drawbacks. This hampers planning and reduces the chance of creating a more coordinated central system to disseminate data for planning and collaboration.

In Kano state alone, there are about 1,200 health facilities, 44 health departments in all local councils, six zonal offices across the state and 10, 000 staff under the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, says Dr Nasir Mahmoud, the executive secretary of the board.

Mahmoud explains that the “wide, diverse and complicated structure” of the agency makes coordination a “big challenge”.

“It is against that background that we definitely need innovative ways to be able to track activities of the agency and healthcare delivery services,” he adds.

Can technology bridge the gap?

This information gap is what Instrat GHS, a social enterprise with offices in Montclair, NJ in the US and the Nigerian capital of Abuja, wants to close.

The mobile health solutions enterprise initially ventured into health informatics using SMS technology and mobile phones. Seeing as this measure was well received by patients, doctors, and ministry of health workers, the company saw a rich untapped opportunity across the country.

Partnering with Cambridge, MA-based Vecna Cares Charitable Trust to modify its CliniPAK, Instrat brought this electronic health data management system for Nigerian users.

With support from US chipmaker, Qualcomm’s Wireless Reach initiative, Instrat and Vecna Cares kicked off the CliniPAK pilot in two remote public primary health centres in Abuja in September 2013.

Now, community health workers like Baba can easily capture patients’ demographic and clinical data at the point of care and almost immediately uploaded to a cloud from their tablets.

The touch-screen interface in tablets is designed to manage primary healthcare workflows and involves inputs that can make the adoption of the technology smoother for health workers who are used to a standard paper-based system.

After entering patient demographics, complaint and symptoms, health workers are guided to dropdown menus for diagnoses and treatment options which are tailored to the diagnoses commonly seen in Nigeria. And since the CliniPAK provides diagnosis guidance, it is easier for the users to make recommendations based on existing symptoms and previous treatment. This eliminates the need to repeat medication when it is not working.