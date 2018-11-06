The body of a woman was found under the debris of two collapsed buildings in the southern French city of Marseille on Tuesday evening, taking the death toll to four, prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux told AFP.

The corpses of two men and another woman were recovered by rescue workers earlier on Tuesday from the 15-metre (50-foot) pile of rubble on Rue d'Aubagne, a narrow shopping street. The buildings suddenly collapsed on Monday morning.

As many as eight people are feared dead in total.

Rescuers worked throughout the night searching the rubble of the dilapidated buildings which collapsed suddenly on Monday morning in Noailles, a working-class district in the heart of the Mediterranean port city.

A third adjoining building partially collapsed on Monday night.

Rescuers formed a human chain to remove the debris, stone by stone.

A completely flattened car was dug out, an indication of the force with which the building came crashing down in what witnesses said was a matter of seconds.

The two other apartment blocks, which were in such a bad state that they had been condemned, were boarded up and in theory unoccupied.

Google Maps images taken in recent months showed the collapsed buildings had large visible cracks in their facades.

People had been living in nine of the 10 apartments at number 65, while a shop occupied the ground floor.

'It could've been me'

A young bar waiter watched the scene with tears in his eyes, anxious for news of an Italian woman who lived in the building.