Thousands of Central Americans streamed into Mexico's capital on the eve of the US midterm elections. While the migrant caravan is theoretically a step closer to their goal of seeking asylum in the US, the closest border is still more than 900 kilometres away.

Here's what you need to know about the migrant caravan:

It’s not just one caravan

A group of people in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, started out for the United States on October 13. Over time, people from Guatemala, El Salvador and some from Nicaragua have joined the caravan, which has become a collective of caravans, each at a different pace, moving north.

The first Central American migrants from one of the caravans reached Mexico City on Sunday.

How many people?

Mexico's Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete puts the size of the lead caravan at 2,800 to 3,000, below the government's previous estimate of about 3,500.

Participants in the caravan have put the number significantly higher.

Authorities counted more than 2,000 migrants entering the Jesus Martinez stadium by mid afternoon on Monday, and a steady flow continued into the night.

Nashieli Ramirez, ombudsman for the local human rights commission, said the city was preparing to accommodate as many as 5,000 people.

The lead caravan is estimated to have about 4,000 participants and several smaller groups are trailing hundreds of miles to the south.

Most previous caravans only carried a few hundred people.

In search of the American Dream

In dozens of interviews since the initial caravan set out from Honduras, more than three weeks ago, migrants have said they are escaping rampant poverty and violence.

Many are families travelling with small children. Some say they left because they were threatened by gang members or had lost relatives to gang violence.

Others say they hope to work, secure a good education for their children and send money to support loved ones back home.

Why travel in a big noticeable group?

Many in the latest group said they remain convinced that travelling together is their best hope for reaching the US.

But Edgar Corzo, an official with the National Human Rights Commission, said that based on experiences with previous migrant caravans, the group probably will begin to break up now that it is in the capital.

"Each one goes to the place that he considers best," mainly wherever is closest to where they have relatives or friends already in the United States, he said.