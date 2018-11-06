Madagascar is a tourist’s delight. It is lush with unique flora, arresting wildlife and is also sprinkled with Arab and French influences. But to Malagasies, the island has a history of upheaval characterised by coups, political instability and poverty. Foreign investors have been re-engaging with Madagascar since a 2013 vote stabilised democracy in the country, but this has been provisional.

In the run-up to the election, three wealthy candidates have toured the country, handing out sacks of rice and making electoral promises that most Malagasy do not see them keeping.

What is life like on the vanilla island?

About 80 percent of Madagascar’s population lives on less than $2 a day, making the country of 25 million people among Africa’s poorest. Unemployment is under two percent, official statistics show, but a 2015 government study found that "disguised unemployment" was at least 20 percent and underemployment was rampant.

This poverty has made its mark on the coming generation — one out of every two children is stunted by malnutrition, the World Food Programme says. It has the sixth highest rate of malnutrition in the world, with nearly half of all Malagasy children under the age of five suffering from chronic malnutrition, according to Unicef.

Around 1.2 million people need food aid in the southern part of the country, where the frequency of droughts has increased over the past decade, pushing farmers deeper into poverty. And only 13 percent of the island has access to electricity.

Then there is the pneumonic and bubonic plague outbreak that killed more than 200 people last year, before the “poor man’s disease” was brought under control in November 2017. Madagascar has been suffering from deaths brought on by the plague over the past few years, a disease that is compounded by the lack of adequate medical care for a significant amount of the population.

Who is vying for the presidency?

The island is a democratic republic which follows a semi-presidential system of government, meaning that executive power is shared between the president and the prime minister.

The presidential candidates are no strangers to Madagascar’s turbulent politics — the three are incumbent President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and his two main challengers, both former heads of state themselves: Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina.

Madagascar's elected leader from 2002 until he was overthrown in 2009, Ravalomanana is known to voters as "the milkman" because he owns the country's leading dairy conglomerate.

Rajoelina, known for his rapid-fire rhetoric and charisma, became Africa's youngest president at the age of 34 in 2009, unseating Ravalomanana. But during his four years in power, poverty and corruption grew as investors and donors cut aid.