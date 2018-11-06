The United States said on Tuesday that it is offering a total of $12 million for information leading to the identification or location of three senior members of the PKK, an outlawed militant group which has led an armed campaign against Washington’s NATO-ally Turkey for four decades.

The announcement was made by the US Embassy in Ankara following a visit by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer. It said Washington authorised rewards up to $5 million for information on Murat Karayilan, $4 million for Cemil Bayik and $3 million for Duran Kalkan.

"I am pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is targeting three senior members of the terrorist organization PKK. The Department has authorized rewards for information leading to the identification or location of the senior PKK members: Murat Karayilan (up to USD $5 million), Cemil Bayik (up to USD $4 million), and Duran Kalkan (up to USD $3 million)," the statement said.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.