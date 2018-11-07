Voters in Minnesota and Michigan on Tuesday elected the first two Muslim women to serve in the US Congress, a former refugee who fled Somalia's civil war and a Detroit-born Palestinian-American.

The victories by the two Democrats, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, came on an election night when members of multiple minority groups had a chance to score electoral firsts.

Ilham Omar

In Minnesota, Omar, about 36 and a naturalised American citizen and state representative, follows another trailblazer: She will succeed US Congressman Keith Ellison, who in 2006 became the first Muslim elected to Congress and is stepping down to run for state attorney general.

The Minneapolis woman campaigned on policies embraced by the Democratic Party's most liberal wing: universal healthcare, free college tuition and robust public housing.

"I did not expect to come to the United States and go to school with kids who were worried about food as much as I was worried about it in a refugee camp," Omar said in an interview last month.

She spent four years of her childhood in a refugee camp in Kenya.