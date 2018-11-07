Myanmar authorities estimate the regional methamphetamine market is worth $40 billion a year, as synthetic drug usage and manufacturing has soared in recent years.

Yaba, a low-grade methamphetamine mixed with caffeine, is the drug of choice in Southeast Asia and police have stepped up efforts to prevent more people to become additives.

Officials said the situation has been getting worse since a violent military crackdown against Rohingya Muslim started last year.

"If we are looking at for instance, the trafficking of yaba to Bangladesh it has always been there, but since the conflict, it is getting a lot worse,” said Troels Vester, UN's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

TRT World’s Libby Hogan reports from Yangon in Myanmar.