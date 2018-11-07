The number of refugees making their way to Europe has seen a dramatic decline since its peak in 2015.

In 2018 alone slightly more than 100,000 migrants came to Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) the route for many migrants is still through the Mediterranean.

Authorities recorded around 155,000 non-Europeans coming to Europe as refugees or illegally in 2017. Whereas in 2016 the numbers stood at 338,000.

There has been a dramatic decline in refugees and migrants coming to Europe from a peak of one million in 2015.

The Eastern Mediterranean Route

The decline in refugees is mainly related to Syrians. More than 49 percent of refugee arrivals in Europe in 2015 – when the Syrian war was at its bloodiest – were from Syria.

Due to the EU-Turkey refugee agreement in March 2016, the Eastern Mediterranean Route via the Aegean Sea became an unattractive route for smugglers.

Turkey, however, continued to host more than three million refugees, predominantly from Syria.

Turkey, through its intervention in Syria, has created safe zones and according to Turkey's Directorate General of Migration 162,000 Syrians have returned.

Fewer refugees and migrants passing Turkey means fewer refugees heading to Europe.

Italy's New Policies and the Central Mediterranean Route

Matteo Salvini, the interior minister of Italy since June 2018, started criminalising NGOs helping migrant boats from drowning.

The new government reasons that those NGOs contribute to illegal smuggling.