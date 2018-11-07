When Dil Mohammed first heard the news of seven Rohingya refugees being deported back from India to Myanmar, last month, the 62-year-old father of six wondered why those men would want to go back to the country they had escaped persecution from in the first place. Like him, they left behind everything they owned and risked their lives in the process.

The answer evaded not only Mohammed but also 150 other Rohingya refugees families that have settled in two squalid makeshift camps at Shaheen Bagh and Khader, barely a kilometre away from each other, in Kalindi Kunj area that lies on the peripheries of the capital of India, New Delhi.

On 4th October, Indian authorities handed over seven Rohingya refugees to Myanmar officials at the border post shared between the two countries in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Before being deported, all seven Rohingya refugees had been in detention since 2012 in Silchar central jail in the neighbouring state of Assam.

The seven deported Rohingya refugees are Mohammad Jalal, Mokbul Khan, Jalal Uddin, Mohammad Younis, Sabbir Ahamed, Rahim Uddin and Mohammad Salam.

Earlier that day, the country's apex court refused to hear a plea filed by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl Dsouza seeking to halt the deportations after being convinced by the government of India that all seven Rohingya refugees had been accepted by the Myanmar government as citizens, and had agreed to take them back.

The government also claimed that all seven men wilfully wanted to return to their country.

Hence, the chief justice of the Supreme Court found no reason to intervene in the government's decision.

"The government swore on an affidavit that these men want to be repatriated, which we disputed but we never got a chance to ask them (Rohingyas) that question," advocate Dsouza told TRT World.

Even though India has been on the receiving end of widespread international criticism for pushing out Rohingya Muslims in the face of persecution, the country plans to deport more Rohingya held up in similar detention centres in Assam and other parts of the country in the coming months.

Facing discrimination and violence in Myanmar, minority Rohingya Muslims have for decades fled Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh and other countries, including India.

The flow of migration dramatically increased after Myanmar launched a brutal military campaign in the Rakhine state in 2012 under the guise of fighting "Islamist terror outfits."

The recent developments in India have led to anxiety, despondency, and fear of yet another wave of displacement among the estimated 40,000 Rohingya Muslims scattered in different states across India, 18,000 of whom have been registered with UNHCR India as refugees.

"If the government in India wants to throw us out what can we do about it?" asks 58-year-old Mohammad Qasim, who lives in one of the huts made up of bare tin sheets and bamboo stick in the Khadar camp with his wife and five children.

"We can't ask questions here. We have to accept it as our fate. We are the people of nowhere now," he continues.

Unlike most Rohingya refugees living in the area, Mohammad, a native of Maungdow in Rakhine province of Myanmar, says he entered India almost two decades ago along with his wife Noor Asha to start a new life away from persecution.

All six of his children, three daughters and three sons, were all born in India.

"We came here (India) in 1998 because we weren't safe in Myanmar. Rohingyas have been facing violence in Myanmar since 1947. It has just increased now, and that's how the world has noticed us," he said.

Although away from the violence directed at Rohingyas in Myanmar, life hasn't been easy for Mohammed and his family since their arrival in India after making the perilous journey through Bangladesh.

For many years, Mohammad, one of the community heads of the camp, had lived in the state of Uttar Pradesh before settling in Shaheen Bagh camp, which hosts 89 other families.

He says in 2006, he along with three other Rohingya refugees had been arrested by police in Saharanpur and kept in detention for three months.

"The police picked us up when we were heading for work. At that time we had no documents," he added.