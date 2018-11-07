In 2014 an oil tanker coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying diesel fuel disappeared from global tracking satellites in the Arabian Sea on its way to a Pakistani port.

When its transponder—which signals the vessel’s location—was switched back on, it showed the ship had made a stop at a port in Iran, which was under international sanctions at the time.

Trading in Iranian oil, sold at a steep discount, could have invited stifling US sanctions on all the parties involved in the trade, prompting the banks to refuse payment for the shipment.

The Pakistani middleman who arranged the cargo was arrested shortly after in Dubai as the banks feared they could be penalised and refused to clear his checks. But the matter was hushed up, and no investigations followed.

With the US sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports coming into force once again from November 5, vessels carrying Iranian oil have started to, once again, go dark in the open seas.

Data analysts who keep track of shipping lines have noted dozens of instances where the transponders of the vessels had been switched off, making it difficult to ascertain where the Iranian oil is headed.

Such reports began emerging in September but by late October all the Iranian vessels had vanished from international tracking systems, according to TankerTrackers.com.

"Iran has around 30 vessels in the Gulf area, so the past ten days have been very tricky, but it hasn't slowed us down. We are keeping watch visually," Lisa Ward, a co-founder at TankerTrackers.com, told AFP.

Traders are now using satellite images to follow the path of such vessels.

US President Donald Trump announced re-imposition of sanctions in May this year after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal.

The move is opposed by Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, the other signatories to the deal, as well as the European Union, who all say that Iran is keeping its promise of not developing the nuclear weapons.

The Trump administration has published a sanctions list of 700 Iranian companies, individuals and entities including more than a hundred shipping vessels and 67 aircraft.

Any company dealing with a sanctioned entity or individual is liable to face US financial penalties such as a ban on transactions in US dollars, the benchmark currency of international trade.

No easy way out

Oil is central to Iran’s economy, making up half of its government revenue and 70 percent of the export earnings.