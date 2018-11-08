Washington’s contradictory actions across Syria since the beginning of the civil war has made both Syrian opposition groups and regional powers including Turkey, a US ally, confused about the US political endgame.

Much of Syria, except the north of the country, is again under the control of the Assad regime backed by Russia and Iran. In northern Syria, the US is allied with the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, despite consistent opposition from Ankara.

The PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU, and Turkey, has launched a three-decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish state, costing tens of thousands of lives.

“No strategic vision I can sense,” said Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasian Center, regarding the US endgame in the Syrian civil war.

“In Washington, there is no clear agreement on how to contain both Russia and Iran in Syria and establishing a strategic partnership,” with Turkey to address the country’s civil war, Bryza told TRT World.

Bryza recounted several US policy goals in Syria from destroying Deash to restraining influence of Iran and reducing overall violence in Syria.

“But they have never been integrated into a strategy yet. Therefore, I don’t see how the US will necessarily achieve those goals.”

Most recently, in another contradictory move, Washington is dispatching joint patrols with Turkey in the YPG-controlled town of Manbij west of the Euphrates River, while it continues to support the YPG east of the Euphrates River.

Experts like Bryza think that the existing contradictory US stances in Syria are a result of an unsustainable split in the US decision-making process.

“There is a deep split in the US military over Turkey versus YPG. The Central Command has responsibility for US military operations in the Middle East. It’s angry about Turkey, does not trust Turkey, and first works with YPG."

“The other part of the US military, the European command, which has responsibility for the military relationship with Turkey, thinks that US Central Command is working with YPG. They [European Command] pretty much want to work with Turkey,” Bryza observed.

The US Syria policy split echoes across the US government from the White House to the Pentagon according to Bryza.

US-Turkish cooperation in Syria

US indecision has also slowed the recent Manbij cooperation between Washington and Ankara, making experts and political operatives guess about the full scale of US-Turkey cooperation.

Because of US ambiguity, Turkey along with Russia and Iran have proceeded with the Astana peace process in parallel to the UN-sponsored Geneva talks.

But Bryza is still hopeful that if the Manbij model brings a degree of success, then, US-Turkish cooperation could deepen and expand.

He has also expressed his doubts about US President Donald Trump’s strategic vision and leadership across the turbulent Middle East which could effectively falter US-Turkey ties in Syria.