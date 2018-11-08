A Pakistani Christian woman who spent eight years on death row for blasphemy has been freed from jail and is believed to have already flown out of the city of Multan where she was being held, heading for an unknown destination, her lawyer said Thursday.

Asia Bibi's release comes a week after her acquittal in a landmark case that triggered angry protests in Muslim-majority Pakistan and following appeals from her husband for Britain or the United States to grant the family asylum. Her lawyer fled to the Netherlands on Saturday under threat to his life.

Bibi's conviction was overturned by the country's highest court last Wednesday, but she remained in prison as the government negotiated with hardliners who blockaded major cities and demanded her immediate execution.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa reports.

"Nobody knows where she will land"

"She has been freed," lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook said in a text message to AFP.

"I have been told that she is on a plane but nobody knows where she will land."

According to a civil aviation official, the aircraft that collected Bibi from jail would be required to land in Islamabad but it was unclear if she may have had a connecting flight.

TRT World spoke to Moeed Yusuf, who is the Associate Vice President of the Asia Center at the US Institute of Peace, for his analysis on Bibi's case.

Following protests at last week's ruling, the government agreed in a deal with hardline protesters to impose a travel ban on Bibi, and not to challenge an appeal in the Supreme Court.

An order for her release arrived Wednesday at the jail in the central city of Multan where she was held, a prison official told AFP.

"Asia Bibi has left the prison and has been transferred to a safe place!" tweeted Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament.

Another civil aviation official, in Multan, said a small plane arrived in the city with "a few foreigners and some Pakistanis" on board to fetch Bibi.

Her case has underscored deep divisions between traditionalists and modernisers in the devoutly Muslim country.