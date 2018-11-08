The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of a CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta who earlier sparred with Donald Trump at a news conference, in which the US president branded the journalist an "enemy of the people."

Reporters pushed Trump on whether his campaign rhetoric on migrants from Central America was divisive - and on developments in a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Trump aggressively pushed back.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them,” Trump told Acosta, who politely fended off a White House staffer who was forcefully trying to pull the microphone from his hands.

“You are a rude, terrible person,” Trump told Acosta.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, "the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice."

"President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration," Sanders said in her statement.

Acosta shot back at the accusation of misconduct, tweeting "this is a lie" as his network and a number of Washington journalists who had been at the press conference voiced support for him.

"Secretary Sanders lied," CNN said in a statement, saying the press pass suspension was "done in retaliation for challenging questions."

Sanders "provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened," the US cable network said.

"This President's ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American. While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it," CNN added.

"A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere," the statement said.

'Ongoing attacks'

An association representing the Washington press corps urged the White House to "immediately reverse this weak and misguided action."