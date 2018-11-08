Turkey's new border wall will stretch along the northern part of Turkey's border with Iran.

It is aimed at keeping the country safe.

Officials say it will prevent smuggling as well as PKK terrorists from moving across the frontier undetected.

Igdir province governor Enver Unlu says part of the border with Iran has long been infiltrated by smugglers and human traffickers.

The part of the country has been a flashpoint where the PKK terror group ambush Turkish servicemen and civilians.