Wall set to improve security along Turkey-Iranian border
Turkey has almost completed a 144 kilometre wall on its border with Iran and says it aims to complete it next year.
In the shadow of the mighty mount Ararat, is Turkey's new border wall. / TRTWorld
November 8, 2018

Turkey's new border wall will stretch along the northern part of Turkey's border with Iran. 

It is aimed at keeping the country safe.

Officials say it will prevent smuggling as well as PKK terrorists from moving across the frontier undetected.

Igdir province governor Enver Unlu says part of the border with Iran has long been infiltrated by smugglers and human traffickers.

The part of the country has been a flashpoint where the PKK terror group ambush Turkish servicemen and civilians.

It's believed that there are a number of PKK camps with up to 1,000 terrorists, along the Iranian border.

Turkey's decision to build a wall will benefit both sides in terms of security.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
