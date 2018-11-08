Software made by an Israeli cybersecurity firm was used to track murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a former US National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel via a video call from Russia, Edward Snowden said Pegasus spyware sold to governments by NSO Group Technologies was used to track opponents.

"The Saudis, of course, knew that Khashoggi was going to go to the consulate, as he got an appointment. But how did they know his intention and plans?”

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and columnist for The Washington Post, was killed on October 2 after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Once inside, he was immediately strangled and then dismembered, according to the Istanbul prosecutor's office.

After announcing he was killed, Saudi Arabia has yet to reveal the location of Khashoggi’s body.

Khashoggi's friend targeted

Snowden said the smartphone of one of Khashoggi's friends, who was living in exile in Canada, had been infected with NSO's Pegasus spyware.

He said the software allowed the Saudis to collect information about Khashoggi.