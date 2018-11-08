Afghan special forces were deployed on Thursday to beat back Taliban fighters in a district heavily populated by minority Hazaras, raising fears of ethnic and sectarian violence.

The flare up in fighting in Afghanistan's restive southeast comes as Russia prepares to host peace talks including Taliban and Afghan government officials on Friday.

Heavy fighting in the Jaghori district of Ghazni province has been ongoing since the Taliban launched a pre-dawn attack on two checkpoints manned by local pro-government forces on Wednesday.

"The Taliban fighters have burned civilian houses, but we don't have precise information about the number of dead and wounded," said provincial deputy police chief Ramazan Ali Mohsini.

Peace talks in Russia

Meanwhile Taliban says it will participate in the Russia peace talks.

"A high-ranking delegation of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban] will take part in the conference … It is a conference about holding comprehensive discussions on finding a peaceful solution to the Afghan quandary and ending American occupation," the Taliban said in a statement.

"The Islamic Emirate will also give a detailed speech and clarify its views and policy about all aspects of the issue, including restoring peace and security."

Taliban denies targeting 'any specific sect'