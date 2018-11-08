Police in Zunyi county arrested three managers accused of abusing their workers after they failed to meet their sales targets.

The workers of the unidentified Chinese home renovation company were allegedly whipped by a belt, forced to drink urine and eat cockroaches.

A video on social media shows employees being whipped while others are forced to drink urine in the presence of their coworkers who are witnessing the extreme punishments. The story came to light after an employee went public on social media site Weibo and claimed he was subjected to such punishments.

Two of the company managers were jailed for 10 days, while a third manager will stay in jail for five days.

Staff were also threatened by managers in text messages, with screenshots shown on news website Zunyi Yaowen.

"If the sales goal has not been met by the end of this month, the team leader will have to eat three cockroaches for each failed sale," one text message read.

This is not the first time China has made headlines for the abuse of employees. In 2018, a video showed workers being slapped by their boss or made to crawl on the floor.

Other companies in China have also been widely criticised over their work culture.

According to a 2016 China Labor Watch (CLW) investigation into Apple’s largest supplier of the iPhone, Pegatron Shangha workers did not receive any wage increase even though the government had raised the minimum wage.