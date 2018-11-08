The Khashoggi affair has thrown an ugly spotlight on relations between the West and Saudi Arabia—and Western media is refusing to drop the story—and in particular Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

The war is linked, critically, to both America’s support for Riyadh and its arms sales – and now the media is focusing on a possible end to the war in Yemen.

Yet we shouldn’t get too carried away with the naive notion that just because Trump’s Middle East policies seem to be floundering, that, under pressure, he will support an end to the war there, despite Trump’s closest foot soldiers James Mattis and Mike Pompeo calling for a ceasefire to start within a month.

"The time is now for the cessation of hostilities, including missile and UAV strikes from Houthi-controlled areas into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Subsequently, Coalition air strikes must cease in all populated areas in Yemen," Pompeo said in his statement, according to CNN.

"We've got to move toward a peace effort here, and you can't say we're going to do it sometime in the future. We need to be doing this in the next 30 days. We've admired this problem for long enough down there, and I believe that the Saudis and the Emirates are ready, and had the Houthis not walked out of the last effort that Martin Griffiths had going, we'd probably be on our way there right now," Mattis said.

But what’s driving this new initiative? And does it have any chance of succeeding?

The talk of pressuring Saudi Arabia looks like a rescue mission aimed at saving face for Trump more than a genuine desire to end a wretched war which has taken tens of thousands of lives, left 14 million on the brink of starvation, and where 25 percent of all newborns die within their first month.

The push seems to be from Mattis and Pompeo alone and not Trump who has not said on the record that he wants an end to the war.

Yet there are good reasons why he should, despite it possibly scuttling an arms deal which he brokered when coming into office and believed to be in the region of $110 billion.

According to estimates, the Saudis lose $5 billion a month in Yemen.

Given that a recent foreign investment drive in Riyadh only raised a tad over $50 billion from foreign companies, this is not a trifle amount.