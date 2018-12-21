Ever since Donald Trump took the US presidency in January 2017, more than 50 administration members and high-ranking officials have either left their posts or been removed.

The record setting departures in less than two years amount to a turnover rate of almost one exit every two weeks or 10 working days.

Here's a look at a few prominent exits:

Jim Mattis

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned on December 20 after Trump announced an abrupt withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

‘You have the right to have a secretary of defence whose views are better aligned,’ the defence secretary told Trump in his resignation letter after two years of deep disagreements with Trump over America's role in the world.

Mattis, perhaps the most respected foreign policy official in Trump's administration, will leave by the end of February 2019.

Ryan Zinke

Trump announced on December 15 that Zinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years as the US Secretary of the Interior.

Zinke is one of several members of Trump's cabinet to come under fire over expenditures, including reports that his department was spending nearly $139,000 to upgrade three sets of double doors in his office - a cost he later said he negotiated down to $75,000.

Nick Ayers

Ayers announced that he would leave the White House at the end of 2018 where he served as the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. His resignation came as he declined Trump's offer to be his new chief of staff to replace after John F. Kelly.

John F. Kelly

A retired US Marine Corps general, Kelly was selected as the first Secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump administration on January 20, 2017. Almost two years after, Trump announced that he would step down by the end of the year. The two men were no longer on speaking terms when his resignation was announced, according to Reuters citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Jeff Sessions

Became attorney general of the United States on February 8, 2017. He was forced to resign by Trump on November 7, 2018.

Nikki Haley

Served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations since January 25, 2017. She resigned on October 9, 2018 and will leave her post at the end of this year.

Scott Pruitt

Sworn in as Environmental Protection Agency administrator on February 17, 2017. He stepped down on July 5, 2018.

Herbert Raymond McMaster

Assumed post of national security adviser of the US on February 20, 2017. He was fired by President Trump on March 22, 2018.

Gar Cohn

Served as chief economic adviser to the US president from January 20, 2017 until he resigned from the post on March 6, 2018.

Hope Hicks

Became White House Communications director on the same day Trump assumed office on January 20, 2017. She resigned on February 28, 2018.