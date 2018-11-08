After years of multi-party fighting, crippling sieges, bombardment and starvation, what was once the largest settlement of displaced Palestinians in Syria — Yarmouk refugee camp, in southern Damascus — has been reduced to debris.

Why is the camp important?

Some 100,000 Palestinians fled to Syria after being expelled from Palestine, following the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Founded in 1957 with just some tents, Yarmouk soon became home for Palestinians. Buildings went up soon after, replacing tents.

The refugee camp grew into a bustling neighbourhood, home to some 160,000 Palestinians, as well as Syrians, before Syria's war broke out in 2011.

"Yarmouk was home to almost 30 percent of the Palestine refugee population in Syria before they were displaced," said Chris Gunness, from UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The size of the refugee camp is equal to the area of more than 1,300 football pitches.

How has war impacted Yarmouk?

The camp has been the site of several clashes and sieges since 2012, when the Syrian regime and opposition fighters, including Palestinians, fought. Nearly 140,000 residents fled the area.

The camp was under siege by the regime for nearly two years, depriving some 18,000 residents of food and other necessities.

Daesh militants entered the area in 2015, drawing more attacks from the regime and bringing further suffering to the remaining residents.

After an offensive against Daesh this May, the Syrian regime and allied forces retook the neighbourhood.

How many Palestinians remain in Yarmouk?

Now, only a few dozen families live amid the bombed-out buildings.

At least 3,500 Palestinian refugees from the camp took shelter in the nearby town of Yalda in April, according to UNRWA and a resident who confirmed the figure.

The numbers vary, but UNRWA estimates that a total of 120,000 Palestine refugees have left Syria for neighbouring countries, and beyond, since 2011.

War by the numbers

Close to 400,000 people have been killed since Syria's multi-faceted war erupted in 2011.

And the Palestinians have not been spared. At least 3,896 refugees have been killed, 1,697 detained and 315 are missing, according to London-based human rights watchdog Action Group for Palestinians of Syria.

Problems faced by refugees

Those who stayed in Yarmouk continue to face severe shortages of safe water, food and medicine.

Throughout 2014, residents of Yarmouk were forced to live on around 400 calories of food aid a day, which is less than a fifth of the UN’s recommended daily amount of 2,100 calories for civilians in war zones, reported the Guardian in 2015.