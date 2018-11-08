Madagascar's former presidents Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana were neck-and-neck in the country's presidential race according to partial results published by the electoral commission on Thursday.

Rajoelina won 43.5 percent of votes cast in Wednesday's vote, while Ravalomanana secured 42.44 percent, according to results from 147 polling stations out of 24,852 nationwide.

The country's most recent president Hery Rajaonarimampianina trailed with 2.93 percent of the votes counted so far.

The Ceni electoral commission estimated turnout at 47.18 percent.

Following the vote, Rajoelina and Ravalomanana both told their supporters they were confident of victory.

Vote fraud allegations

Rajaonarimampianina alleged that "many voting irregularities" pointed to fraud in this week's election, heightening fears of a disputed result as counting continued.

"Many voting irregularities and technical anomalies have been detected including an invalid electoral register ... intimidation [and] the presence of pre-ticked ballots," said Rajaonarimampianina, who ruled from 2014 to September 2018.