Somalia had been at war for decades, but now life is returning to normal in Mogadishu.

Entrepreneurs and returning Somalis are capitalising on relative peace to start new businesses.

Less than a decade ago, no businesses were interested in starting up in Somalia, but that began to change in 2011, when Al Shabab militants retreated from Mogadishu.

And this year, the World Bank says the economy is projected to grow annually by 3 to 4 percent.