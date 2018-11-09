Syrian regime forces killed 22 rebels overnight near Idlib province, in the deadliest such attack in an area where a recent truce is to be enforced, a monitor said on Friday.

Fighting erupted when regime forces seized a position in a rural area in the north of neighbouring Hama province that had been held by the Jaish al Izza group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Idlib and some surrounding areas are the last major opposition and rebel bastion in Syria, where the Russian-backed regime has in recent months retaken much of the territory it had lost since the civil war erupted in 2011.

It had threatened an assault on opposition and rebel territory, home to around three million people, but a deal for a de-militarised buffer zone around it was reached in September between Moscow and opposition backer Ankara.