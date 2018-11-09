Palestinian civil servants formed long queues in blockaded Gaza on Friday to receive Qatari-funded salaries, as part of efforts to ease tensions in and around the impoverished territory.

A total of $90 million is to be distributed in six monthly installments of $15 million, according to authorities, primarily to cover salaries of officials working for Hamas, that governs the Palestinian enclave.

Some exited post offices, where the first installment was being distributed, to show off hundred-dollar bills before the cameras.

The cash was driven into the Palestinian enclave through Israel late Thursday by Qatar's envoy to Gaza, Mohammad al Emadi, AFP news agency said, quoting a government source in Gaza.

In an Israeli-approved deal, Qatar has started buying additional fuel for Gaza's sole power station, allowing planned outages to be reduced to their lowest level in recent years.

Egypt and the United Nations have been brokering indirect negotiations for a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas who have fought three wars since 2008.

