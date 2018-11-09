The United States announced on Friday a policy of automatically rejecting asylum claims of people who cross the Mexican border illegally in a bid to deter Central American migrants and force Mexico to handle them.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at halting the flow of migrants seeking to cross into the United States without papers, most of them requesting asylum due to violence in their home countries.

"The continuing and threatened mass migration of aliens with no basis for admission into the United States through our southern border has precipitated a crisis and undermines the integrity of our borders," Trump said in the order.

Trump used his emergency powers for the order, which critics said violates international law protecting asylum seekers.

"US law specifically allows individuals to apply for asylum whether or not they are at a port of entry. It is illegal to circumvent that by agency or presidential decree," said Omar Jadwat of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Caravan to resume trip

Meanwhile, the US-bound migrant caravan that has so thoroughly irked Trump has decided to resume its trek north after resting in Mexico City for nearly a week and failing to secure buses for the journey.

In a sports arena turned into a makeshift shelter, a vote was held on Thursday mainly among male travelers and the verdict was to keep going and leave at dawn on Friday.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan is traveling with them and says they are determined to continue their journey.

The group of some 5,500 people, most of them Hondurans, began arriving in the Mexican capital on Sunday.