Turkish investigators say they found traces of hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals in a well at the Saudi consul general’s home in Istanbul, according to an Al Jazeerareport that cited a source in the Turkish attorney general’s office on Thursday.

Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage.

After initially denying knowledge of his whereabouts, Riyadh admitted that Khashoggi was killed as soon as he entered the consulate but have yet to disclose what happened to his body.

This is not the first time that the use of acid in the disposal of bodies has come to light. There have been several gruesome, high-profile incidents in which killers used acid to dissolve bodies in an attempt to cover up their tracks.

A man in Pakistan was convicted of killing 100 children in his house and dissolving body pieces in acid in 2000.

John George Haigh, an English serial killer who is also known as the “Acid Bath Murderer” also dissolved his victims in a tub of acid during the first half of the 20th Century.

Hydrofluoric acid, an extremely toxic and corrosive chemical, is mainly used for industrial purposes and research. It is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF). The solution is stored in plastic as it is highly reactive to glass, rubber, metal and concrete.

Exposure can cause systemic toxicity resulting from extensive dermal burns, ingestion and inhalation. Other health hazards upon exposure include include blindness, vomiting, abdominal pain, necrotic lesions and lung injury in the case of eye exposure and inhalation.