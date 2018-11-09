In Pictures: Diwali celebrations in India and Pakistan
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In Pictures: Diwali celebrations in India and PakistanDiwali, or the festival of lights, is observed by Hindus around the world every year with oil lamps, fireworks, prayers and songs as well as the exchange of gifts and sweets to mark the triumph of good over evil.
A rangoli, made of coloured powder, and illuminated by an earthern oil lamp, adorns the entrance of a shop in the residential area of Vakola in Mumbai. / TRTWorld
By Priyanka Borpujari, Afzal Abbas
November 9, 2018

Diwali is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar and celebrated by followers of the religion across the world. 

Here's a look at how the festival was celebrated in India and Pakistan this week. 

People shop for new clothes while gifts and sweets are exchanged and firecrackers are set off during Diwali.

Followers of other religions in India also join the Hindus in the Diwali celebrations.

The celebrations of the event in India also mark an arrival of shopping season. 

Retailers offer promotional discounts most similar to Christmas and Eid sales in other countries.

In contrast to previous years, Diwali in Mumbai was subdued, with fewer firecrackers following an order by India’s supreme court that allowed only a two-hour window between 8pm and 10pm for their use.

RECOMMENDED

On the other hand, pollution levels were at their peak in the Indian capital of New Delhi. 

The main event of the “festival of lights” in Pakistan was held at Lahore’s Krishna Mandir - one of the two active Hindu temples in the provincial capital of Punjab province. 

Lahore is home to a number of Hindu families, the city once had huge Hindu population before the partition of India in 1947. 

The event is not only restricted to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims were also invited to observe the festival of lights. 

Members of Pakistan’s Hindu community performed the prayers, set off firecrackers, lit oil lamps and sang Bhajans or religious songs.

In Pakistan, Hindus are the largest religious minority with most of them settled in southern province of Sindh. 

Owing to the law and order situation of the country and attacks on minorities, most Hindus in Pakistan prefer to celebrate Diwali indoors or within the confines of their temple compounds. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files