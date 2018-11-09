Diwali is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar and celebrated by followers of the religion across the world.

Here's a look at how the festival was celebrated in India and Pakistan this week.

People shop for new clothes while gifts and sweets are exchanged and firecrackers are set off during Diwali.

Followers of other religions in India also join the Hindus in the Diwali celebrations.

The celebrations of the event in India also mark an arrival of shopping season.

Retailers offer promotional discounts most similar to Christmas and Eid sales in other countries.

In contrast to previous years, Diwali in Mumbai was subdued, with fewer firecrackers following an order by India’s supreme court that allowed only a two-hour window between 8pm and 10pm for their use.