US-led coalition airstrikes killed 26 civilians including 14 children on Friday in a holdout of the Daesh group in eastern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said.

"Twenty-six IS (Daesh) family members including 14 children and 9 women were killed in coalition air strikes on Friday morning on the town of Hajin," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

On Thursday, coalition raids killed another seven civilians in the nearby village of Al Shaafa, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Both Hajin and Al Shaafa are in a last pocket under Daesh control in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the border with Iraq.

A coalition spokesman did not immediately reply for a request for comment.

The coalition has been backing a Kurdish-Arab alliance fighting Daesh in the area.