A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire Friday during clashes along the Gaza-Israel fence, the health ministry in the Hamas-governed coastal enclave said.

Rami Qahman, 28, died after being shot east of Rafah in southern Gaza and 37 other Palestinians were shot and wounded during the violence, the ministry added.

The fence between the blockaded Gaza and Israel has been rocked by deadly violence since March 30 when major protests backed by Hamas and clashes broke out along the frontier.

TRT World spoke to journalist Thaer Abu Oun, who brings more from Gaza.

But for the second second consecutive Friday, clashes along the fence were lower in intensity than in previous weeks, amid talk of a truce deal between Hamas and Israel.