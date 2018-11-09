Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis from the Hudaida area have been forced to flee amid a Saudi-led coalition offensive to take the key Red Sea port city from Shia rebels, the United Nations' refugee agency said on Friday, as fierce battles continue to rage in the area.

Some 445,000 of the Hudaida governorate's residents have fled since June, a figure that underscores the dire situation in and around the city that serves as the main entry point for food and aid, the UNHCR said.

The governorate's population is around 3 million, according to figures from the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Civilians safety at stake

The UNHCR also expressed concern over the safety of those trapped in Hudaida as the intensified military operations "are increasingly confining populations and cutting off exit routes." Figures on those still in Hudaida are difficult to gauge, the agency added.

Yemeni government forces supported by the coalition's air and naval forces continue to engage in heavy fighting with the rebels, known as Houthis.

The fighting has killed dozens of combatants from both sides, with dozens of military vehicles destroyed or burning along the front lines.

In a Friday statement, Yemen's internationally recognised government based in the southern city of Aden said its forces are advancing toward the north and west of Hudaida and across all fronts with cover from the coalition.

Also on Friday, the World Health Organization said the violence in Hudaida is in close proximity to the city's health facilities, impeding their ability to function and restricting the movement of health staff, patients and ambulances.

The Saudi-led coalition's latest push toward Hudaida comes as Yemen's civil war is a few months away from entering its fourth year.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of defeating the Iran-aligned rebels and to restore the government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.