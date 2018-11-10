Turkey has given recordings on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Turkish sources have said previously that authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the murder.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English," he said in a televised speech.

Speaking ahead of his departure for France to attend commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1, Erdogan said Saudi Arabia knows the killer of Khashoggi is among a group of 15 people who arrived in Turkey one day ahead of the October 2 killing.

"Saudi Arabia must now take our good intentions into consideration, interrogate these people and redeem themselves. There is no other option," he said.

Riyadh denying information on body

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

But Riyadh hasn't yet identified the location of the body, despite requests by the sons of the slain Saudi journalist who made an emotional appeal for the return of their father's body, saying they wanted to return to Saudi Arabia to bury him.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more.

Search ends for Khashoggi body – report

Turkish authorities are ending the search for the journalist's body believed to have been dissolved in acid, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday, quoting Turkish sources.

On Saturday, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported the killers of Khashoggi poured his remains down the drain after dissolving him in acid.

Samples taken from the drains at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul showed traces of acid, it said, without quoting sources.

This led investigators to believe the dead body of the insider-turned-critic of the Riyadh regime was disposed of through the drains as liquid, the paper said.

On Thursday, Middle East Eye, citing Turkish sources reported that there may be no remains of Khashoggi's "dissolved" body and Turkish officials are calling for an Islamic prayer for the murdered.