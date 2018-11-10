President Emmanuel Macron of France Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany on Saturday unveiled a plaque to their countries' reconciliation in the forest clearing in France where the armistice ending World War I was signed.

In a highly symbolic ceremony, Macron and Merkel met at the site near Compiegne in eastern France where Germany officially surrendered at dawn on November 11, 1918, bringing to a close more than four years of slaughter on the Western front.

It was the first time a German leader had visited the site since World War II.

The visit underscored the close ties between two countries that fought three wars between 1870 and 1945 but are now seen as the lynchpins of peace in Western Europe.

