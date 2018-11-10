In pictures: Paradise lost as fire consumes California town
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Paradise lost as fire consumes California townNine people were found dead in and around the northern California town of Paradise, where more than 6,700 homes and businesses were burned down by the 90,000-acre Camp Fire, the state's most destructive on record, authorities say.
Flames consume a fast food restaurant as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, California. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 10, 2018

Firefighters in California on Saturday battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed –– but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon.

More than 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate a wide area near the state capital Sacramento and, in southern California, the Hollywood resort town of Malibu.

So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings –– most of them residences –– have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record.

The fast-moving blaze, which authorities have named the "Camp Fire", broke out Thursday morning. Fanned by strong winds, it has scorched 90,000 acres and is only five percent contained, the California Fire Department (Cal Fire) said.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files