US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed how to respond to the killing last month of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, a White House official said on Sunday.

The conversation took place during a Saturday dinner with heads of state gathered in Paris to mark the World War One Armistice centenary.

Khashoggi, a critic of ruling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate by a team sent from Riyadh. Saudi authorities have acknowledged that the killing was premeditated, but his body has not been found.

Erdogan revealed on Saturday that audio recordings of the killing had been given to the US, French, German and British governments, adding that the operation had been ordered at the "highest levels" of the Saudi government.

Trump expects to form a "much stronger opinion" by next week on Khashoggi's killing and Washington's response, he said on November 7 - adding that he was working with Congress, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to establish who bore responsibility.

Erdogan, who was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he arrived to attend Sunday's Armistice Day commemorations in Paris, marking 100 years since the end of World War I, alongside nearly 100 other world leaders, is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

WWI result of 'colonialism, expansionism'

Speaking on Saturday, Erdogan said World War I was a result of "colonialism, expansionism and aggression", and that the most valuable lesson is that creating lasting peace is a "very serious challenge."

In an article in French daily newspaper Le Figaro, the Turkish president said the mistakes that were made during the creation of a new order after the war "paved the way to World War II, which caused an unprecedented amount of pain."

"As we mark the centennial of the end of World War I, it is not possible to claim that that conflict is nothing but history. The domestic tensions, growing terror threat and deepening instability in Turkey’s southern neighbours, Iraq and Syria, in recent years, along with the systematic dispossession and displacement that has been going on in Palestine for decades, are clear indicators of that situation," he wrote.

Erdogan wrote the World War I resulted in the emergence of "certain problematic political entities" within borders that "the Great Powers of the time drew on a map of the region with pens and rulers."

"The failure of those problematic political entities to build strong bonds with the societies, over which they ruled, led to the association of the Middle East and North Africa with authoritarian regimes, military coups and minority rule throughout the twentieth century," he wrote.