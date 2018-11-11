Kenyan runners Felix Kimutai and Ruth Chepngetich on Sunday both finished in first place in the men's and women's races at the 40th intercontinental Istanbul Marathon.

Chepngetich is celebrating her second consecutive victory in he women's category.

The Vodafone 40th Istanbul Marathon started on the Asian side of Istanbul’s July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge, and ended in the historic Sultanahmet Square on the city’s European side.

Around 30,000 professional runners, from more than 100 countries, took part in the marathon.

In addition to that, an estimated 100,000 people ran in the 8-kilometre transcontinental Istanbul Marathon Fun Run.

The event featured a 42-kilometre marathon, and three other races on courses of 15 kilometres, 10 kilometres, and 8 kilometres. It also included a race for wheelchair-bound participants.