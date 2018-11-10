Yemeni government forces pressed further into the strategic port city of Hudaida, seizing its main hospital in heavy fighting on Saturday, as their Saudi-led coalition backers put a brave face on an end to US refuelling support.

A loyalist official said mortar rounds were "falling like rain" in the streets as troops weathered rebel-laid mines and snipers to take control of the main hospital in the city of some 600,000 people.

The rebels have put up fierce resistance to the government advance towards the city's vital docks, which are the point of entry for 80 percent of Yemen's commercial imports and nearly all UN-supervised humanitarian aid.

Humanitarian crisis

The grinding Saudi-led war in Yemen has caused growing international unease after high-profile coalition air strikes that have killed scores of civilians, many of them children.

The intensified coalition-backed push into Hudaida, which has claimed the lives of at least 382 combatants this month, comes despite aid agency warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe in the event of a protracted battle for the city.

Some 14 million Yemenis are at risk of famine and many more are dependent on international aid, according to UN agency figures, making it vital that Hudaida's port remains open and undamaged.

Pro-govt forces capture hospital

Yemeni officials said Saturday that pro-government forces had captured the city's May 22 Hospital.

Amnesty International had earlier accused the Houthis of "deliberate militarisation" of the facility after they posted snipers on its roof.

Two days after loyalist troops entered residential neighbourhoods of Hudaida for the first time, fierce battles raged in the city's east as pro-government forces backed by air strikes and helicopters sought to push deeper into the city.

"The battles here are turning into street fighting," one loyalist official said, adding that pro-government forces had advanced around a kilometre along a major highway into the city on Saturday.

'Unconscionable toll'

Hudaida resident Lubna, who asked that her full name not be used for fear of repercussions, said "the noise of Apache helicopters, artillery and gunfire" was incessant.

Houthi forces were using artillery to pound advancing loyalist forces, at times firing from residential areas, she said, fearing this "could mean that civilians pay the highest price".

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Saturday expressed outrage at the "unconscionable toll" from the fighting on an already 'deeply frightened and starving' population.

Bachelet urged the coalition, the Houthis 'and all those supplying arms to the parties to the conflict to take immediate steps to end the suffering of civilians in Yemen'.

'Worst time for children'

Save the Children field coordinator Mariam Aldogani spoke of intense coalition air strikes.