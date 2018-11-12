At least 150 people have been killed in 24 hours of clashes in Yemen's Hudaida, medics and military sources said on Monday, as international pressure mounted for a ceasefire in the vital port city.

Government loyalists supported by a Saudi-led coalition are fighting to oust the Iran-backed Houthi rebels from the Red Sea city.

The United Nations and aid groups have warned that the full-scale assault on Hudaida, an entry point for 80 percent of the country's food imports and relief supplies, could trigger a famine in the already impoverished Arabian Peninsula state.

Consensus on ending Yemen conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday in Paris, following a commemoration ceremony of the armistice that ended World War One.

During a lunch attended by world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Elysee Palace after the commemoration, one of the subjects discussed was the three-year-old conflict in Yemen, the local media reported.

Guterres said he believed there was a consensus including with the US, Russia and Europe as well as major regional players, that the moment has come to end the conflict and avoid a worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

"I think that now, all the powers agree that it must be ended. I think that circumstances will allow it. I hope that the direct actors in the conflict can understand it, and I hope that it happens as quickly as possible, because if for example the port of Hudaida is destroyed, that would create an absolutely catastrophic situation," Guterres said.

The WFP said last week it plans to double its food assistance programme for Yemen, aiming to reach up to 14 million people "to avert mass starvation".

The United Nations has no up-to-date estimate of the death toll in Yemen. It said in August 2016 that according to medical centres at least 10,000 people had been killed.

Large-scale assault repelled

A source in the pro-government coalition said the rebels had pushed back a large-scale assault aimed at moving towards the port.

Government forces, led on the ground by Emirati-backed troops, have made their way into Hudaida after 11 days of clashes, reaching residential neighbourhoods in the east on Sunday and sparking fears of street fights that would further endanger civilians trapped in the city.

Residents and government military sources have reported rebel snipers stationed on rooftops in civilian streets in eastern Hudaida, a few kilometres (miles) from the port on the western edge of the city.

Mariam Aldogani, Save the Children's field coordinator in Yemen, said that the people in Hudaida are living in a "state of fear".

"There is ongoing fighting, and the situation is very bad," she said over the weekend by phone, as strikes were heard in the background.

The Hudaida offensive has sparked international outcry unprecedented in nearly four years of conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a major ally of Washington, to engage in peace talks.

'Incalculable human cost'

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he will press King Salman and Prince Mohammed to support UN efforts to end the conflict, the Foreign Office said.