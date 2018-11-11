French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN chief Antonio Guterres took turns in warning about the dangers of nationalism on Sunday as they marked the centenary of the end of World War I.

“The concern I have is that blinkered nationalist views may gain ground once again,” Merkel told fellow leaders gathered at the Paris Peace Forum.

She also warned that such attitudes meant “the peaceful balancing of interests, even the European peace project — people are calling them into question again.”

She also criticised the idea of isolationism, which she said “wasn’t the right solution more than 100 years ago. How can it be the right solution today?”

She added: “We know that most of the challenges and threats of today can no longer be solved by one nation alone, but only if we act together.”

Trump, who attended a WWI memorial service in Paris earlier in the day but snubbed the peace conference, is a proud nationalist who has made “America First” his political slogan.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor Wood reports.

“Parallels”

UN chief Antonio Guterres meanwhile warned of “parallels” between the present day and the unstable and dangerous 1930s as he marked the centenary of World War I in a speech at the Paris forum.