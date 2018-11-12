WORLD
Award-winning farming app boosts South Africa's small-scale farmers
In South Africa, millions of small-scale farmers find it hard to make ends meet with the lack of easy access to markets. But Khula app allows businesses to order fresh, organic vegetables straight from the ground.
South African farmers are being able to turn a profit thanks to Khula, a mobile farming app designed to increase their yields, November 12, 2018. (Screen capture) / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
November 12, 2018

An award-winning app in South Africa is helping emerging small-scale farmers connect with supermarkets by making it easier for them to market, sell and transport their produce.

Created by young entrepreneurs Karidas Tshintsholo and Matthew Piper, Khula allows businesses to order fresh, organic vegetables straight from the ground.

Its founders say they created the app to find 'African solutions to African problems'.

"We thought if we could find a way to commercialise all those emerging farmers it will have huge implications on employment and basically huge implications on the economic growth of the continent as a whole," Tshintsholo said.

Over six hundred farmers use the app and notable clients include Pick n' Pay, the Michelangelo Hotel and the Sandton Convention Centre.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.

One of the farmers benefitting from using Khula is 29-year-old Owen Mulaudzi, who says he's seen significant growth in his produce.

He says the app has taken away a lot of the stress about how to get his goods to market.

"Khula app, I no longer worry about the transport, I no longer worry about the access to market and then with Khula app, I also, I am in a position to track my records more accurately," he said.

Through charging a small percentage on each transaction as well as a fee for managing the logistics, Khula has generated half a million rands in its first three months, proving the value of the business.

The co-founders plan to expand in parts of the continent and introduce the app to other emerging markets such as Brazil and India.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
