Online shoppers in China have shattered last year's record by spending more than $30 billion during the country's annual 24-hour buying frenzy on Sunday, as the tradition marked its 10th year.

The spending binge has for years eclipsed Cyber Monday in the US for online purchases made on a single day. The 2018 numbers from just one online retailer, Alibaba, in China more than quadrupled what was reported for all Cyber Monday sales in 2017.

This year's tally in China was 27 percent higher than a year ago. It breaks from gloomy forecasts about the world's second-largest economy, which is struggling with a tariff war with the US, a stock market slump and slowing overall growth.

Known as Singles Day since it's November 11, or 11/11, the clamour for deals and discounts was heralded with characteristic fanfare by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which has turned an unofficial holiday for people without romantic partners into a yearly windfall for digital retailers.

A massive screen at Alibaba's gala in Shanghai showed the surging sales numbers in real time. Just before 4pm Sunday, the sales reached 168.2 billion yuan ($24.2 billion) – surpassing the total purchases from last year's Singles Day, according to figures posted online by Alibaba Group.

At the end of the 24-hour spree, Alibaba reported sales totalled up to 213.5 billion yuan ($30.8 billion).

Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang said the results reflected "the strength and rise of China's consumption economy."

TRT World's Natasha Hussein has more.

"Day of gratitude"

Singles Day began as a spoof event celebrated by unattached Chinese university students in the 1990s. In Chinese, it's called "Double 11," after the numbers in the month and date. The improvised holiday was co-opted by e-retailers in 2009 and transformed into China's version of Cyber Monday, as the Monday after Thanksgiving is known.

Nearly $6.6 billion in sales were made on Cyber Monday in 2017, up about 17 percent from the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics.