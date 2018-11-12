Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said his French counterpart's accusations, that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was playing political games in the case of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, amounted to "impertinence."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in an interview with France 2 channel on Monday, said that France was not in possession of recordings related to the Khashoggi's murder as far as he was aware.

Asked if the Turkish president was lying, he said, "It means that he has a political game to play in these circumstances."

President Erdogan had announced on Saturday that Turkey had shared recordings linked to the Saudi journalist's murder last month with Riyadh, as well as the United States, France, Britain and other allies, without giving details of the tapes' specific content.

Cavusoglu said that the evidence was given to the French authorities at their request.

Turkey's top diplomat accused Le Drian of "exceeding his authority" and added that his comments "do not fit the seriousness of a foreign minister."

"Our intelligence shared information with them on October 24, including the voice recordings," Cavusoglu said. "It is very imprudent for them to accuse our president of playing political games."

"What lies behind this (statement)? I wonder if they are trying to cover up this murder. We will be pursuing this," Cavusoglu added.