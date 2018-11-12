Three Palestinian civilians were killed and three others were wounded on Monday by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, the local health ministry said.

Israel’s military said it was carrying out air strikes “throughout the Gaza Strip” after claiming that a barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory.

The Israeli military claimed some 80 rockets were fired from Gaza towards its territory, with a number of them intercepted by missile defences.

An Israeli vehicle was struck by the rocket fire, according to an Israeli military statement.

Israeli media, meanwhile, reported that rockets were launched from the Gaza into areas of southern Israel located adjacent to the Hamas-run coastal territory.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more details from occupied East Jerusalem.