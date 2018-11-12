WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Palestinians killed as Israeli air strikes target Gaza
Israeli military launched air strikes across Gaza after claiming that some 80 rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israel.
Palestinians gather near the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
November 12, 2018

Three Palestinian civilians were killed and three others were wounded on Monday by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, the local health ministry said.

Israel’s military said it was carrying out air strikes “throughout the Gaza Strip” after claiming that a barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory. 

The Israeli military claimed some 80 rockets were fired from Gaza towards its territory, with a number of them intercepted by missile defences.

An Israeli vehicle was struck by the rocket fire, according to an Israeli military statement.

Israeli media, meanwhile, reported that rockets were launched from the Gaza into areas of southern Israel located adjacent to the Hamas-run coastal territory.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more details from occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli artillery units, meanwhile, have reportedly shelled concentrations of Palestinian activists near the Gaza-Israel border. 

The Israeli army has yet to provide details on the incident. 

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket barrages. 

Seven Palestinians were killed Sunday night, including a senior Hamas commander, when an Israeli military force staged an incursion into southern Gaza. One Israeli soldier was reportedly killed and another injured in the raid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
