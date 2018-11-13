Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip announced an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel on Tuesday after a severe escalation of violence threatened to descend into a full-blown war.

The groups, including Hamas, issued a joint statement saying they would abide by the ceasefire as long as Israel did the same.

Israel had not commented on the announcement.

The announcement came after Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza killed three Palestinians on Tuesday, according to Gaza's health ministry, raising the death toll in the enclave to seven in the last 24 hours.

Renewed violence in the Palestinian enclave threatened to thwart efforts to end months of unrest as Israeli air strikes killed Palestinians and destroyed a Hamas TV building while a barrage of rocket fire from the enclave left one Israeli dead on Tuesday.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids triggered first by a botched Israeli operation on Sunday.

Seven people, including a Hamas commander, were killed in that attack. An Israeli soldier was also killed in the fighting.

Since then Israel escalated its aggressive assault with two successive days of attacks by warplanes, helicopters and tanks, which continued on Tuesday.

The fighting casts doubt over recent deals brokered by Egypt and UN officials to reduce tensions.

Stop attacking Gaza – Turkey tells Israel

On Tuesday, Turkey called for end to "Israel's unlawful, tyranny and occupying attitude" in Gaza.

"Israel should stop these attacks immediately against the people of Gaza,” Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement.

"The world should say 'stop' to the invading and expansionist policies of Israel which aims to to turn Palestinian land into an open air prison besides the provocative action of changing the status of Jerusalem. Turkey will continue to support the rightful cause of the Palestinian people."

On Monday, an air strike destroyed the Gaza City headquarters of Hamas-run Al Aqsa TV.

Workers had evacuated the building and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum condemned the bombing as "a barbaric, brazen aggression."

Ten minutes later, the station resumed broadcasts, airing pre-recorded national songs.

Israel said the station "broadcasts violent propaganda" and provides "operational messaging to militants.”