Poverty and a lack of housing have forced many people in Zimbabwe to move into cemeteries, even opening up shops and other trading posts in graveyards.

But officials say the settlements are illegal and encroachments will be removed.

"All settlements that are encroaching into cemeteries are illegal and the necessary processes are being undertaken to ensure that all those who have encroached are removed so that the cemeteries remain for our dear departed," said City of Harare spokesperson Michael Chideme.

Some cemetery dwellers acknowledge the graves are being disrespected.