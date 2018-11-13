Southeast Asian nations will call for those responsible for atrocities in Myanmar's Rakhine state against Rohingya to be held "fully accountable", according to a statement prepared for a regional summit, reflecting a stronger line being taken within the group.

The draft of the chairman's statement, which was reviewed by Reuters news agency but may change before it is delivered by host Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the close of meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the situation in Rakhine State was a "matter of concern".

The Singapore government did not immediately comment on the draft statement.

A final statement could be issued after the ASEAN leaders meet late on Tuesday.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay did not answer calls seeking comment on the summit message.

UN report on mass killings

A UN report in August detailed mass killings and gang rapes with genocidal intent in a Myanmar military crackdown that began in 2017 and drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine into neighbouring Bangladesh.

It called for its commander-in-chief and five generals to be prosecuted under international law.

Myanmar has denied most of the allegations in the report.

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who will be joining the summit in Singapore, has been widely criticised for her handling of the crisis.

Reaction by Amnesty

Amnesty International said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its most prestigious human rights prize from Suu Kyi, accusing her of perpetuating human rights abuses by not speaking out about violence against the Rohingya.

"We called on the Independent Commission of Enquiry established by the Government of Myanmar to carry out an independent and impartial investigation of the allegations of human rights violations and related issues, and hold those responsible fully accountable," said the ASEAN chairman's draft statement.