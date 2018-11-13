In pictures: Israeli strikes threaten new Gaza war
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Israeli strikes threaten new Gaza warIsraeli attacks into the blockaded Palestinian enclave and counter rocket attacks from Gaza also marks the most serious escalation since 2014.
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a television station in Gaza City, November 12, 2018. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
November 13, 2018

Since Sunday, Israel's raids in Gaza –– first in a botched attack that followed Hamas retaliation, and then air strikes –– have resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, an Israeli soldier and an Israeli civilian. 

The cross-fence Israeli attacks into Hamas-governed Gaza also marked the most serious escalation since an Israel-Hamas war in 2014. 

International mediators have appealed for restraint, hoping to avert another war. 

Six Palestinians were killed and many wounded in Gaza in less than 24 hours as Israeli bombs hit the Palestinian enclave, flattening buildings and sending fireballs and plumes of smoke into the sky.

Sirens wailed in southern Israel and tens of thousands of residents took cover in shelters as around 400 rockets and mortar rounds were fired from Gaza, according to Israeli officials, wounding 27 people, including three severely.

RECOMMENDED

Schools were closed in Gaza and in southern Israel as both sides warned the other that it would respond forcefully to any further violence.

Hamas says it was retaliating for a botched Israeli commando raid in Gaza that killed one of its commanders and six other members on Sunday.

An Israeli colonel was also killed in that incident.

Israel and Palestinians in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008, and protests and clashes along Gaza's fence with Israel since March 30 have repeatedly raised fears of a fourth.

At least 233 Palestinians in Gaza have since been killed by Israeli fire, the majority during protests and clashes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert