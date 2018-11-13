The UN Global Migration Compact has been dealt a blow after the US and several other countries have either failed to ratify or pulled out of the agreement.

Migration is not a modern phenomenon, but according to a UN report, the number of migrants globally has increased from 173 million in 2000, to 250 million today.

Ten percent of all migrants are refugees and asylum seekers.

And the numbers are growing.

The European Migration Crisis of 2015 brought the issue to a head and thus out it on the UN agenda.

The UN General Assembly met in September 2016 and decided on an accord named the Declaration of New York.

This declaration was an attempt to find common ground on policies and outline plans to overcome vast waves of migration affecting dozens of nations globally.

The UN then announced that it would hold a conference to adopt a non-binding Global Compact.

This conference will take place next month on December 10 and 11 in Marrakech, Morocco.

All 193 UN member states, except the US, signed the agreement in July of this year. Since then several states have followed the US lead and decided to pull out. Firstly, Austria then Hungary, followed by Australia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Even though the agreement is not binding and its purpose is solely to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, several Western nations decided to step back.

The UN Global Compact for Migration

The UN Global Compact which “covers all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner” is non-binding.

It aims to facilitate bilateral and multilateral agreements between states and, in particular, allow them to work together at a regional level to devise strategies for migration and refugee management.