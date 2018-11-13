The Gaza Strip, a poverty-stricken Palestinian territory governed by Hamas and crippled by an Israeli blockade, was facing the possibility of a new war on Tuesday.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 25 others wounded in the exchange of rocket and missile fire between Gaza militants and Israeli forces during the past two days.

The latest spike in violence was triggered by a botched Israeli undercover operation on Hamas-governed Gaza territory late on Sunday.

The latest flare up, that followed the deadly incursion, marked the most serious escalation since the Israel-Hamas war in 2014 which saw Gaza’s only power plant destroyed by Tel Aviv’s forces.

But for Gaza's civilians it was not the first time they have been held hostage to violence. Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza have been on the increase this year, leaving behind many civilian casualties.

Over the past few months, the sides have come close to a major escalation several times, only to step back in favour of giving Egyptian mediation a chance.

And this time around the Egypt as well as the United Nations said they are trying to broker a ceasefire.

Later on Tuesday, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, including Hamas, said they would halt cross-border attacks immediately if Israel did the same. Tel Aviv has yet to comment.

Here is a list of some of the deadly and destructive airstrikes:

12 November:

Late on Monday, an airstrike leveled seven buildings in Gaza City including the headquarters of the official Hamas-run Al AqsaTV.

Firing 10 missiles at the Al-Aqsa TV station, Israeli jets destroyed its headquarters, witnesses said.

The television station broadcasts a wide range of programmes including children’s shows, religiously-inspired entertainment programmes and news bulletins.

Amid the airstrikes, the station went off the air. Ten minutes later, it resumed broadcasts, airing pre-recorded national songs.

In Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, a six-story residential building that housed a kindergarten on its ground floor was also destroyed as a result of the Israeli blitz.

11 November:

Tel Aviv's air strikes killed at least seven Palestinians in what appeared to be a targeted hit near the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza near the border with Israel on Sunday.

The violence began with a botched Israeli special forces operation inside Gaza that turned deadly and prompted Hamas to vow revenge.

An Israeli colonel, one Hamas commander and six others were killed in the incident.