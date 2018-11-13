Abul Kalam sits cross-legged on the floor of his tiny mud hut and whispers prayers into a small plastic bottle filled with water, creating what he says is a potion that will cure stomach cramps.

"I got these powers in my dreams," he says. "People come to me because I heal them."

Kalam is aboidu, or faith healer, and for decades has been treating fellow Rohingya Muslims, first in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state and now in a squalid camp in Bangladesh, where 700,000 Rohingya took refuge last year after escaping a campaign of government violence at home.

Faith healers have long been sought out in Rohingya society to treat physical and mental ailments, in part due to traditional beliefs.

They also thrived because the Rohingya have generally lacked access to modern medical care in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where they are one of the most persecuted minority groups in the world.

Life before the Myanmar military launched a systematic campaign of torture, killings and rape in 2017 was not easy for the Rohingya.

After they were stripped of their citizenship in 1982, the Rohingya were either forced to flee or to live in conditions in which even their children were denied the necessary vaccinations.

In recent years, the Muslim minority group has been isolated to camps within a country they can no longer call their own, cut off from health care for years. Pregnant women heavily rely on the few UN-funded mobile clinics which service several Rohingya villages and camps in Rakhine state.

Access to medical care has changed for the better in Bangladesh, where thousands of aid workers offer the Rohingya everything from vaccinations to psychological support. Nonetheless, they live exposed to monsoon elements which means their chances of remaining healthy are slim.

Doctors Without Borders, which runs four inpatient hospitals and a dozen medical centres in the area, says it has provided more than 800,000 outpatient consultations and admitted more than 15,000 patients since August 2017.

But for the Rohingya, it makes sense to keep their faith in the boidu, who for years were the only available source of health care.

Kalam, a 60-year-old who arrived in Bangladesh in 2012 during an earlier exodus of the Rohingya, says he receives more than five clients each day.

"People come to me because they benefit from my power," he says. "That's why they keep coming back."