Prosecutors and defense lawyers are set to deliver opening statements on Tuesday in the New York trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most notorious criminals accused of spending a quarter of a century smuggling cocaine into the United States.

Twelve jurors and six alternates were selected last week from a pool of dozens that saw several dismissed because they feared for their lives if they were impaneled and another who suffered a panic attack.

The seven women and five men will determine whether Guzman is guilty on 11 trafficking, firearms and money laundering charges during what is expected to be a more than four-month trial.

Their names will be kept anonymous under razor-tight security protocols. They will be partially sequestered, escorted to and from court every day by armed US Marshals.

Guzman is accused of leading the Sinaloa cartel and turning it into the largest criminal organisation on the planet. He was extradited to the United States in 2017 after twice escaping from prison in Mexico.

The 61-year-old is considered the world's largest drug trafficker since the death of Colombia's Pablo Escobar.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports from New York.

Prosecutors say that from 1989 to 2014, the cartel smuggled 154,626 kilogrammes (340,892 pounds) of cocaine into the United States, as well as heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, raking in $14 billion.